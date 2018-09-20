Inside Kavya Madhavan’s yellow-themed baby shower. See pics

Actor Kavya Madhavan is expecting her first child with actor Dileep and a baby shower for the actor was organised on Wednesday, which also happened to be her birthday. The photos from the happy occasion were posted on the Facebook page of Bluefox Media. With yellow as the theme, even the baby shower cake was in the same hue with “Happy birthing mom-to-be written on it.”

Kavya was seen in a pretty yellow gown, complete with the mom-to-be sash and a crown. She looked really happy and sported a wide smile in the pictures. Kavya’s pregnancy was kept under wraps until very recently. Now that it is out in the open, the actor decided to celebrate her impending motherhood with her closest friends and family. Dileep reportedly took a break from his shooting schedule in Alapuzha to attend the celebrations.

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan’s life has been riddled with trouble beginning with speculations and rumours about Dileep and Kavya’s affair for over a decade. The two tied the knot in Kochi, in 2016, after Dileep divorced his ex-wife, Manju Warrier.

Dileep is the prime accused in the abduction and sexual assault of a Malayalam actor. He was imprisoned for over 80 days and was released on bail a few months ago.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 16:32 IST