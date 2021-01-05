e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Actor Prithviraj acquires Kerala distribution rights of KGF: Chapter 2

Actor Prithviraj acquires Kerala distribution rights of KGF: Chapter 2

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 will be distributed by Prithviraj Sukumaran’s banner, Prithviraj Productions in Kerala. The actor tweeted about acquiring its distribution rights.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 16:20 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
KGF 2 stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.
KGF 2 stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.
         

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has revealed that he has acquired the Kerala distribution rights for upcoming Kannada action-drama KGF: Chapter 2, which will hit the screens this summer. The film will be released via Prithviraj’s home banner, Prithviraj Productions.

Prithviraj took to Twitter to make the announcement. Sharing a poster, he wrote, “I’m a huge fan of the KGF franchise and pretty much everything associated with it. Hombale Films were among the first to reach out to me after Lucifer and discuss the possibility of an association. I definitely look forward to that but no better way to start the journey than to have the privilege of presenting one of the most anticipated films in the country. Prithviraj Productions is proud to present KGF 2. Like millions of you... I too am waiting to see Rocky’s take unfold (sic).”

 

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the second part in the KGF franchise is gearing up for release this summer. The makers are all set to unveil the teaser of the second part on January 8 on the occasion of actor Yash’s birthday.

The team recently completed filming the final schedule which included a major action sequence. The next few months will be spent on the post-production as the film will be heavy on VFX.

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed after many months this August. It was the second Kannada film after Phantom to resume shooting amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: ‘Bigg Boss 14 is worst season ever’: Devoleena, Shefali, Kamya express opinion after Salman Khan scolds Jasmin, Rubina

The project marks the southern debut of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. The film is being directed by Prashanth Neel.

The makers recently revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film. The Khalnayak star will be seen playing the primary antagonist which was only teased in the first part. He will be seen playing a character called Adheera.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech pledge smooth Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech pledge smooth Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
Bird flu outbreak: Kerala govt issues high alert in state
Bird flu outbreak: Kerala govt issues high alert in state
Production-spec Renault Kiger to make its global debut In India on January 28th
Production-spec Renault Kiger to make its global debut In India on January 28th
Rahane has a chance to equal Dhoni’s record in Sydney
Rahane has a chance to equal Dhoni’s record in Sydney
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In