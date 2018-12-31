Actor Vishal to tie the knot in 2019, confirms father GK Reddy

Vishal’s father GK Reddy has confirmed that the Tamil actor will get engaged in January 2019, with his wedding taking place later that year. The announcement has come as a surprise to fans who had so far assumed that the Sandakozhi 2 actor was in a relationship with his co-star Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The report in Tamil daily Dinathanthi also revealed that the actor will fly to Hyderabad with his family for the engagement ceremony where the wedding date will also be decided. While it was revealed that his fiancee’s name is Anisha, no other information about her or her family has been revealed.

Vishal, the current president of Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council (TNPC) and head of Nadigar Sangam, was in the news when he was arrested by the police for trying to forcefully enter one of the offices rented by TNPC. The office was locked by other producers who sought Vishal’s resignation for not keeping his word. A group of producers also alleged that the actor had misused the funds of the council, which amounted to over Rs 7 crore.

Speaking about his arrest to IANS, Vishal said, “I was shocked. I knew I had made many enemies…or rather I wouldn’t call them enemies, but people who are not on the same page as me…Ironically they slapped me with charges from the wrong section and arrested me. To my good fortune, the honourable judge ordered my immediate release. It just strengthens my belief in our country’s judicial system, and also in my belief that the truth, which always hurts the untruthful, will always prevail. Bullying tactics won’t work with me. When they tried to stop me I refused to listen to them. Who are they to try to stop me? I am an elected President of the TFPC. How can they prevent me from going into my own office?”

His father had also stood by the actor and had said that his son ‘would face the challenge and emerge victorious’.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 15:24 IST