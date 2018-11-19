Actors Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Vishal contribute for Cyclone Gaja relief funds

The leading actors of Tamil film industry - Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and Vishal - have contributed towards relief funds for those affected by Cyclone Gaja in Tamil Nadu. Gaja made landfall in Tamil Nadu on November 16 and affected Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and parts of Dindigul district. Over 40 people have died and over 80,000 people have been left stranded.

Actor Vishal, who is the president of Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council, took to Twiiter and wrote, “Nature’s fury, in name of #CycloneGaja was @ its peak. We need to come together & help the affected. Apart from Food, Clothing, Essential house hold, we have to organise for Coconut saplings & We must Donate as much as we can.Let us collectively help rebuild #KaveriDelta.”

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also called on her fans and followers to help Kaveri Delta and tweeted, “We all came together so beautifully for our #ChennaiFloods but the time has come again..the farmers who give us our food have no food, water or electricity.. it’s our duty..please help as much as u can.. and pass the word around #SaveDeltaPeoples they need our help.. #behuman.”

Actor Suriya and the rest of his family members -- Karthi, Jyothika and Sivakumar -- have also pledged to contribute towards relief work in the affected areas. According to a statement from the family, they have donated a sum of Rs 50 lakhs through NGOs in respective region to help the people.

A view of Akkaraippettai, a fishing hamlet which was surrounded by water due to the rainfall and cyclone Gaja in Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu on Saturday, November 17. (HT Photo)

Actor Vijay Sethupathi too has come forward to donate relief materials worth Rs 25 lakhs to provide immediate relief in the cyclone affected regions. Actor GV Prakash also shared links about accounts to which people can send money for relief funds. His team is provided relief materials in Lenavilaku followed by Nadiyam Village in Peravurani.

