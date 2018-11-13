Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Part 1 to release on Christmas 2019

Brahmastra makers have confirmed the release date of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra Part 1. The official Twitter page of Dharma Productions tweeted, “Bringing the big screen spectacle - #Brahmāstra Part 1 on #Christmas2019.”

Alia and Ranbir resumed work on Brahmastra last week and were spotted at a dance rehearsal for the film Mumbai. Speaking about the film, Ranbir had clarified that the film was not a superhero movie and had said, “It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn’t have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It’s too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about.”

The three-parts will release over the next 10 years and about this Ranbir said, “Apart from being my best friend and my favourite director, Ayan has worked on this film for six years. He is going to spend the next 10 years of his life on this trilogy. So when the first part is complete, the audience will know it’s not the end. That is something really exciting for me as an actor.”

Alia and Ranbir, the new real-life couple of Bollywood also got to spend time together with this project. She shared several pictures from their shoot in Bulgaria which were clicked by Ranbir. Speaking about this relationship, Ranbir had said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy also play pivotal part in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 13:58 IST