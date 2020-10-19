Anu Emmanuel joins the cast of upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual Maha Samudram

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 15:49 IST

Actor Anu Emmanuel has been roped in to play one of the leading ladies in upcoming Telugu-Tamil action-drama Maha Samudram, which also stars Siddharth and Sharwanand in the lead. The announcement was made on Monday via a special poster by the makers.

The film features two heroines. Just last week, it was announced that Aditi Rao Hydari plays one of the leads. Via a statement, the makers confirmed that Anu Emmanuel has also been roped in for a crucial role. Anu will be seen playing a vital character.

Last seen on screen in Tamil film Namma Veetu Pillai, Anu has two more projects in her kitty. She’s currently shooting for Telugu film Alludu Adhurs. She’s expected to commence shooting for Maha Samudram from November onwards.

Being directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film marks Siddharth’s return to Telugu cinema after a hiatus of seven years. This project will mark the maiden collaboration of Siddharth and Sharwanand. Amidst rumours that Siddharth could be seen playing a negative role, the makers said in a statement that Siddharth was looking for the right Telugu project to make a comeback and he finally found one.

Welcoming Siddharth on board, Ajay Bhupathi had tweeted: “Happy to have Siddharth in Mahasamudram. This intense multi-starrer will surely reach your expectations. Welcome back Siddhu (sic).”

Siddharth was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-thriller Aruvam, in which he played a food safety officer. He will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, which co-stars Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.

The project is likely to go on the floors from November. The film is being produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under the AK Entertainment banner.

