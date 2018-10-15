Aravindha Sametha crosses Rs 100 cr mark at box office, beats Rangasthalam, Bharat Ane Nenu

Jr NTR’s Aravindha Sametha is having a dream run at the box office. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its first weekend, making it the third Jr NTR film to do so. The film had collected Rs 60 crore worldwide on day 1, according to the filmmakers while the website Andhra Box Office had reported the collection of the film in the Telugu states is around Rs 40 crore.

According to a report in IBTimes, the film is estimated to have collected Rs 120 crore in its first weekend, beating the record of 2017 summer releases such as Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Bharat Ane Nenu starring Mahesh Babu. Rangasthalam had reportedly collected Rs 90.5 crore and Bharat Ane Nenu collected Rs 93 crore.

Arvindha Sametha was released in over 2000 screens on day 1. According to the same report, the film’s collection dropped by 50% on day 2 due to lack of early morning shows and high ticket prices. However, the film remained strong and has grossed a record breaking number.

This is Jr NTR’s third highest weekend grosser after Jai Lava Kusa at Rs 130.90 crore and Janatha Garage at Rs 134.80 crore. The film has also defeated the lifetime collections of earlier Jr NTR films and has recovered 81.52 % of the investment for the distributors.

Aravindha Sametha stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead while Jagpathi Babu plays the role of the villain. The film speaks about factionalism and resulting violence and its affect on the daily lives of people. It received good response from the critics and audience with Jr NTR’s performance being especially appreciated.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 17:22 IST