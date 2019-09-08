Asuran trailer: Dhanush starrer promises a riveting revenge saga, watch it here

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:20 IST

The trailer of Dhanush’s Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran, was unveiled on Sunday. Based on the popular Tamil novel Vekkai, the visuals of the trailer promise a riveting tale of power and revenge.

The video opens with a fiery Dhanush walking in slow motion with a sickle in his hand. Without revealing much of the story, the trailer packs a punch with some really powerful shots that assure that the film is not for the faint-hearted. It is evident from the trailer that crucial portion of the film has been shot in the night. Dhanush plays dual roles and we get a glimpse of both the characters of father and son he essays in the film.

Watch Asuran trailer here:

In one of the crucial moments in the trailer, Dhanush tells his young son that they can be robbed off their land but not their right for education. Going by the trailer, it can be assumed that Asuran might be Vetrimaaran’s most violent film yet. It features Dhanush in the role of a daily wage labourer who decides to fight for his right and equality.

The film features director Balaji Sakthivel, best known for directing award-winning films Kadhal and Vazhakku En 18/9, as the antagonist. Malayalam actor Manju Warrier makes her Tamil debut via this project.

Dhanush shared the trailer on Twitter Sunday evening.

Being produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the film is gearing up for release on October 2.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has two more projects in his kitty apart from a Bollywood flick with Aanand L. Rai. He’s currently shooting for his upcoming project Pataas with director Durai Senthil Kumar. The film also features him in dual roles and co-stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles.

Dhanush also has a film with director Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. If everything goes as planned, he will begin shooting for this project from November.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 19:16 IST