Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff and his tryst with Telugu cinema 

The trailer of Tiger Shroff’s upcoming movie, Baaghi 2, has left Twitter amazed at the young actor’s talent. Fans found the trailer to be power packed, and Ronny to be tougher and meaner than ever. What they do not know is that the film, like its predecessor Baaghi, is also a remake of Telugu film. While Baaghi 2 is ‘based’ on Kshanam but with more action, Baaghi was ‘inspired’ by Varsham.Kshanam was a small budget film that was loyal to the genre - crime thriller- and left the audiences at the edge of their seats.

The case of a missing child. That is what the story centres around, and the protagonist’s connection to the plot is the child’s mother, who happens to be his ex. She comes to him begging for his help in finding her daughter. Only, there is no trace of the girl, and at one point in the film, you will start to wonder if there really is a daughter. No. This is not the synopsis of Baaghi 2, but that of Kshanam. So, the director of Baaghi 2 had reportedly made changes to suit the taste of audience. The change that I see is that Ronny is not an investment banker settled abroad, and to fit Tiger Shroff’s image as an action hero, the director has added more stunts to emphasise that this is not a crime thriller, but an action film.



Watch | Baaghi 2 trailer here

Watch | Kshanam trailer her

The fact that Baaghi 2 is a remake doesn’t come as a surprise. Firstly because producer Sajid Nadiadwala had bought the remake rights of the Telugu film. Secondly, many of Tiger Shroff’s movies are inspired by or based on hit Telugu films.

Tiger’s debut movie Heropanti was also based on a hit Telugu film, Parugu, originally starring Allu Arjun and Sheela Kaur in the lead roles. Incidentally, all three films - Heropanti, Baaghi and Baaghi 2 - are produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. With a history of remaking Telugu movies to cater to Bollywood audiences, why are the filmmakers hesitant on giving credit on the silver screen to the stories that inspired them?

