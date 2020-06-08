Chiranjeevi Sarja’s death leaves many in shock, south celebs pay tribute

regional-movies

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:56 IST

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s untimely demise on Sunday has come as a huge shock for his fans as well as several southern celebrities who took to social media to express their condolences.

On Saturday, Chiranjeevi complained of breathlessness and severe chest pain and consulted a doctor. On Sunday afternoon, he was rushed to a hospital in unresponsive state. Apparently, he suffered a heart attack and doctors couldn’t revive him.

From Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa to actors Prithviraj Sukumaran to Rashmika Mandanna, several of them took to Twitter to pay tributes to Chiranjeevi.

CM Yediyurappa expressed his condolences to Chiranjeevi’s family. He wrote in Kannada that he was shocked to learn about Chiranjeevi’s sudden demise at the age of 39.

Actor Prithviraj tweeted: “Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow (sic).”

Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z5FJ03Ahcm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 7, 2020

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted: “Unbelievable! Terrible. Shell-shocked to hear the demise of such a young Kannada actor #ChiranjeeviSarja, nephew of #ArjunSarja due to cardiac arrest at 39. He was so talented n doing so well. Heart goes out to his young wife n his family. May you rest in peace (sic).”

Unbelievable! Terrible..Shellshocked to hear the demise of such a young Kannada actor #ChiranjeeviSarja Nephew of #ArjunSarja due to cardiac arrest at 39.

He was so talented n doing so well..heart goes out to his young wife n his family. May you rest in peace #Chiru 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 7, 2020

Rashmika tweeted: “This breaks my heart. Like really. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace @chirusarja. I am out of words (sic).”

Actor Allu Sirish tweeted: “Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He’s just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru (sic).”

Writer-producer Kona Venkat tweeted: “I’m shocked to know that Kannada hero Chiranjeevi Sarja is no more. God has been very unkind. My heartfelt condolences to his brother @DhruvaSarja & the entire family. May his kind soul rest in peace (sic).”

Kriti Kharbanda wrote: “My first co star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can’t believe you’ve left us, Chiru. My heart aches and cries as I think about you. Rest in peace Chiru! (sic).”

My first co star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can’t believe you’ve left us, chiru. My heart aches and cries as I think about you. Rest in peace chiru! ❤️ — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) June 7, 2020

Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s lavish home boasts of a gym, garden and several art installations. See inside pics

Chiranjeevi is survived by his wife Meghna Raj. The couple were in love and dated each other for quite some time before entering wedlock in 2018. Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with 2009 Kannada film Vayaputra. Nephew of popular Tamil actor Arjun and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad, he had starred in over 20 films. His last release was Kannada action-drama Shivarjuna, which released earlier this year.

Some of his other popular films include Varadanayaka, Whistle, Ram-Leela, Bhajari and Khaki among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more