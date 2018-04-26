CWG gold medalist Sathish Sivalingam floored by Sivakarthikeyan’s humility. See pic

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Sunday met and congratulated Indian weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam for his recent win at Commonwealth Games 2018. Sathish lifted 317 kg in total, 144 kg in Snatch and 173 kg in Clean-and-Jerk to clinch the gold medal for India in Men’s 77 kg weightlifting category.

Upon meeting the Velaikkaran actor, Sathish wrote on his Twitter page: “Such an amazing human being to meet. Truly loved to meet him with my CWG medal. His warmth and words truly inspired me a lot. Star whom I admire and celebrate for his hard work. Thanks Siva Karthikeyan brother for your lovely gift.” Sathish also shared a picture he clicked with Sivakarthikeyan.

Apparently, Siva and Sathish spoke for nearly an hour and the latter was touched by the actor’s gesture. Sathish was born and raised in Vellore. He had also won a gold media in CWG in 2014 in 77kg weight category. In 2016 Rio Olympics, Sathish finished 11 in the field of 14 lifters.

Sivakarthikeyan, last seen in Velaikkaran, recently wrapped up shooting for rural comedy drama Seemaraja, which marks his third collaboration with director Ponram. He’s expected to commence work on Ravi Kumar’s untitled science-fiction film, which will have music by A.R Rahman soon.

According to the industry grapevine, Siva also has a project with Boss Engira Bhaskaran fame Rajesh M in his kitty. It has to be seen if he will simultaneously shoot for Rajesh’s film with Ravi Kumar’s project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more