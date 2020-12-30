Dhanush completes shooting for D 40, calls it a special film

regional-movies

Actor Dhanush, who has completed shooting for his next Tamil film with director Karthik Subbaraj, has said it’s one of the quick projects of his career and it’s going to be a special film. On the completion of the project, Dhanush tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

Currently dubbed D 40, the film sees Dhanush play a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with handlebar moustache from the sets of the film, went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the movie.

The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. In November, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days. Producer Sashikanth said it’s the longest schedule he’s ever worked on for any film.

Believed to be an action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. In October, the makers announced that they’ve roped in Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy lineup of projects in his kitty. In January 2020, Dhanush will see the release of Pattas, which has been directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar. The film features him in dual roles.

Dhanush also has a project with Pariyerum Perumal director. It is most likely to go on the floors early next year. Pre-production work is already underway for the project. Dhanush also has a project each with director Ramkumar and Aanand L Rai. Both these films will take off next year.

