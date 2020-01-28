Dhanush is seen wielding a sword in the first picture from the sets of Karnan

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:18 IST

Actor Dhanush on Tuesday shared a picture in which he’s seen wielding a sword from the sets of his upcoming Tamil film Karnan, being directed by Mari Selvaraj. The picture sees Dhanush standing at the edge of a hill and holding a sword in his right hand with the sun shining bright.

Being bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the film also stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady while Yogi Babu will be seen in a key role. Talking about the project, the director was quoted by Cinema Express: “Dhanush gave me the chance to work with him after watching Pariyerum Perumal. Just like my first film, this one will also address an important issue.”

The project went on the floors early this month. When the project was announced nearly six months ago, Dhanush said he’s so excited to work with a talent like Mari. Meanwhile, Dhanush recently wrapped up shooting for Karthik Subbaraj directed upcoming Tamil action-thriller.

Currently dubbed D 40, Karthik’s film sees Dhanush play a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with handlebar mustache from the sets of the film went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the movie.

The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. In November, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days. Producer Sashikanth said it’s the longest schedule he’s ever worked on in any film.

The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. In October, the makers announced that they’ve roped in Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more