Director Hari confirms reunion with Suriya, says will begin work after completion of Saamy Square with Vikram

Director Hari is best known for helming the Singam franchise with Suriya. Even though the duo has worked together on few other occasions, it was while working on this series that they clicked as a pair.

Last seen working together in S3 (the third and final installment in the Singam franchise), Suriya and Hari are expected to reunite soon. In his latest interview to a Tamil daily, Hari confirmed that he will team up with Suriya after wrapping up Saamy Square with Vikram.

Earlier this year, Suriya confirmed he has a project each with Hari and director Vikram Kumar in his kitty. “This won’t be another Singam project. I usually team up with Hari sir once in two or three years. I work with him on projects that help me expand my market. I still remember the time when we didn’t have the budget to do 7 am Arivu as nobody was willing to bet on the film. A couple of months later, Singam first part released and turned out to be a blockbuster. The success of Singam earned me the license to do 7 am Arivu. I need to do a film like Singam once in a while to experiment with projects such as 24,” Suriya said while promoting his last outing Thaana Serntha Kootam.

Suriya’s project with Hari is likely to take off next year as the actor already has two other films in his kitty. After wrapping up NGK with Selvaraghavan, Suriya will team up with KV Anand. He also has a film with Saala Khadoos director Sudha Kongara in his kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more