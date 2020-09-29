Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh says marriage is outdated, married actresses have no following

regional-movies

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, best known for Telugu films such as Pokkiri and Businessman, has made some controversial comments on marriage, which he feels is an outdated concept. In his podcast Puri Musings, he said that married actresses have no value among audiences.

In an episode of the podcast, Puri spoke at length about the institution of marriage and why those who are passionate about their work should not get married. The episode, which he shared on Twitter earlier this month, is trending now.

“Marriage is outdated. If the concept of marriage is good, then Jesus would’ve married 10 times. It was only after leaving his wife that Prince Siddhartha became Buddha. If you are aggressive towards your work, don’t get married. If you are thinking big, don’t tie the knot. If you think you are content living the life of a doting husband with a family, you should get married,” Puri said in the podcast.

He went on to add that people with ‘average’ minds get married and not geniuses. “No religion will ever tell you getting married is a sin. If they claim so, then nobody will believe in that religion. Organised religion sees marriage as a business opportunity, as priests earn money through conducting weddings. But all those who are married and have problems, go and fall at the feet of babas who are unmarried. Unmarried people have value in the society. Married actresses don’t enjoy the same stardom as those who are unmarried,” he said.

Interestingly, Puri is a married man himself. His wife, Lavanya Puri, wished him on their wedding anniversary earlier this month with a sweet photo. “Happy wedding anniversary jaggu. may God bless our marriage eternally...love u always and forever. @purijagannadh,” she wrote.

On the work front, Puri will soon resume work on the upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual Fighter, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter in the film. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.

“The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had told Hindustan Times.

