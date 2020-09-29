e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh says marriage is outdated, married actresses have no following

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh says marriage is outdated, married actresses have no following

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, in an episode of his podcast, called marriage an outdated institution and said that married actresses do not enjoy the same stardom and fan following as unmarried actresses.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 29, 2020 16:12 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Puri Jagannadh called marriage an outdated concept.
Puri Jagannadh called marriage an outdated concept.
         

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, best known for Telugu films such as Pokkiri and Businessman, has made some controversial comments on marriage, which he feels is an outdated concept. In his podcast Puri Musings, he said that married actresses have no value among audiences.

In an episode of the podcast, Puri spoke at length about the institution of marriage and why those who are passionate about their work should not get married. The episode, which he shared on Twitter earlier this month, is trending now.

“Marriage is outdated. If the concept of marriage is good, then Jesus would’ve married 10 times. It was only after leaving his wife that Prince Siddhartha became Buddha. If you are aggressive towards your work, don’t get married. If you are thinking big, don’t tie the knot. If you think you are content living the life of a doting husband with a family, you should get married,” Puri said in the podcast.

He went on to add that people with ‘average’ minds get married and not geniuses. “No religion will ever tell you getting married is a sin. If they claim so, then nobody will believe in that religion. Organised religion sees marriage as a business opportunity, as priests earn money through conducting weddings. But all those who are married and have problems, go and fall at the feet of babas who are unmarried. Unmarried people have value in the society. Married actresses don’t enjoy the same stardom as those who are unmarried,” he said.

 

Interestingly, Puri is a married man himself. His wife, Lavanya Puri, wished him on their wedding anniversary earlier this month with a sweet photo. “Happy wedding anniversary jaggu. may God bless our marriage eternally...love u always and forever. @purijagannadh,” she wrote.

 

Also read | Ankita Lokhande asks fan to take down video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body: ‘What’s wrong with you? Stop posting such videos’

On the work front, Puri will soon resume work on the upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual Fighter, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter in the film. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.

“The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had told Hindustan Times.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels
India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pak’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pak’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
Covid-19: Serum Institute to produce additional 100 million vaccine doses
Covid-19: Serum Institute to produce additional 100 million vaccine doses
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In