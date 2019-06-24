From love to affection, everything is double: Kranti Redkar

Recalling the time when she got to know she was expecting twins, actor Kranti Redkar describes it as a wonderful experience. “My sonologist said it in a very matter-of-fact way that I was carrying twins. I remember calling my husband (Sameer Wankhede) on a video call. I showed him two fingers, he first thought I was showing him the victory sign. When I said ‘twins’, he fell of his chair! We were thrilled to bits, we always wanted two kids and now it’s a reality,” says the Kaakan (2015) director. The twins were born in December 2018.

Kranti has her hands full through the day, yet she has managed to continue with work. She is currently working on the script of her first web series. “It is a horror flick. My husband is a horror film fanatic. I watched 42 films in that genre when I was pregnant. Hence, I decided to explore it. The fact that I could get my husband’s (a cop) attention for an hour with the first episode script, meant something,” she adds.

Kranti with her six-month old twins

The Karaar (2017) actor has also recently started posting makeup tutorials on social media. She adds that the artiste in her finds it difficult to sit in one place and hence she keeps dabbling in creative things. The idea is to be able to reach out and connect with women who aspire but have no guidance. Her videos have become extremely popular and she has a huge fan base too. “The idea is to be relatable and connect with people. I guide them about stuff that they can access easily.”

On experiencing motherhood and taking care of twins, she adds, “Maybe, if I had one kid it would have been a cakewalk. With two, it is a bit of a challenge. Since December last year, I haven’t been able to sleep through the night. Having said that, I would not trade this feeling for anything. The love and affection, everything is double and twice. It’s worth it all.”

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 17:45 IST