H Vinoth on Nerkonda Paarvai: ‘Told Ajith sir I was afraid to direct’

Director H Vinoth, director of the upcoming Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai, has admitted that he told Ajith about how he was afraid to direct the project, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor. Nerkonda Paarvai, which also stars Shraddha Srinath and Vidya Balan among others, is the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink.

In his interview to Cinema Express, Vinoth opened up on the project and why he was hesitant to take up a remake so early on in his career. “I know about Ajith sir fans. I have had a tough journey to build a career, and a mistake could spell disaster. I realised that there could be two issues — how his fans would consume this film and how a cult film that has admirers across the country could be remade by retaining the essence. We should first at least understand half of Pink. The challenge was also to find the right cast and crew. I told Ajith sir these issues and that I was afraid to do this film. He told me that he would not pressurize me and told me to concentrate on another script.”

Also read: Sona Mohapatra targets Salman Khan again, calls him ‘paper tiger’ as Bharat slows down

Vinoth came home after that meeting and watched Pink on loop for three days. He realized the film kept him engaged in spite of watching so many times. He felt he couldn’t afford to miss having such a distinguished film to his filmography.

“I met Ajith sir again and told him that I will explain the crux as a one-liner and if he is on the same page, then we can go ahead. It’s a film about how we see and understand women and how they should be seen and understood. He said that was exactly what he thought as well,” he said.

Nerkonda Paarvai, which is gearing up for release on August 10, marks Boney Kapoor’s foray into southern filmdom. It is first film on which Vinoth and Ajith have worked together too. The film was made to honour Ajith’s promise to late Sridevi about working in her husband’s banner.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 17:02 IST