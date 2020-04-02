Here’s how Chiranjeevi, southern stars are dealing with Covid-19 lockdown

regional-movies

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:20 IST

Ever since the 21-day lockdown was announced to beat the spread of coronavirus, a number of stars from different film industries have taken to social media to share their experiences of staying at home. Some are exercising, some are spending time with family, while others are catching up on writing. Here’s how stars from Telugu and Tamil film industries are making the most of the lockdown.

Chiranjeevi

Popular Telugu star Chiranjeevi, who made his social media debut last week, has been leading from the front on behalf of Telugu film fraternity and has been instrumental in encouraging several of his colleagues to come forward and donate towards the fight against coronavirus outbreak. The veteran star set up Corona Crisis Charity, a committee to attend to the needs of daily wage workers of Telugu industry. He’s also been spending quality time with his mother and recently revealed via an instagram post that it’s very important to spend this lockdown period with all our parents. On Thursday, he shared the joy of watching the sunrise.

Vishnu Vishal

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, who recently stunned everybody with his amazing physical transformation, is spending the lockdown period wisely by taking one day at a time. He recently revealed via an instagram post: “Trying to keep myself focused mentally and physically during this tough phase. 21 days lockdown Together we can pull this off Remember to break these days goal in to smaller goals 3 day goal 7 times Live each 3 day goal by breaking it in to 1 day goal each day.”

Harish Kalyan

Actor Harish Kalyan, who was recently seen in Dharala Prabhu, the Tamil remake of Vicky Donor, said that he’s learning to cook. He feels cooking is a skill everyone should learn as it will come handy in times like this. He also added that everybody should use this time to do things they’ve always wanted to try, but within the confines of our homes.

Ravi Babu

Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu is using this time effectively to work out. He feels the only way to crush coronavirus is by social distancing and staying strong. In a video, he has revealed that staying indoors for weeks can make a lot of us very uncomfortable. Therefore, he suggested that people can exercise in their homes and challenged Rana Daggubati to take his request forward to spread awareness about working out from home.

Prasanna

Tamil actor Prasanna, who was recently seen in Mafia: Chapter 1, revealed in a twitter chat on Wednesday that he’s using the lockdown period to spend more time with his children. When asked how he’s been handling lockdown, he said: “Happily with kids. Painting, writing ABCD and 123 with Vihaan (his son). Building Lego with him. My dogs Pablo and Marlo.” Prasanna also said that his daughter Aadyanthaa is keeping him busy.

Selvaraghavan

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan, in a recent interaction with Firstpost, revealed that he’s busy writing in this lockdown. “Not just my next film but also something new that came to me. All this otherwise free time has given me time to pause and refresh myself creatively. Moreover, I love spending time with my kids. They grow up so fast,” he said.

