Hero first look: Sivakarthikeyan hints at playing a local superhero

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:56 IST

The first look of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller Hero was unveiled on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The poster sees Sivakarthikeyan holding what appears to be a mask in his hand. If the grapevine is anything to go by, Siva will be seen playing a superhero in the movie.

Sharing the first look, Sivakarthikeyan wrote: “Here it is #HeroFirstLook.”

Directed by PS Mithran, the film marks the Tamil debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan and also features Arjun in a pivotal role. Bollywood star Abhay Deol plays the antagonist.

In September 2018, talking to Times of India, Mithran said that he and Siva had worked on a short film and have been planning to work together for a while. Apparently, they were supposed to work on a project even before Mithran’s maiden film, Irumbu Thirai.

“I’d written a story for him long ago, and we were supposed to do a film even before Irumbu Thirai released, sometime in 2017. After the release of my film, we met and decided to work together. This project will be a racy thriller. That’s how I’ve planned it for now. Just like Irumbu Thirai, this film will also have a social message.”

It was recently announced that Hero, produced by KJR Studios, will hit the screens worldwide on December 20. George C Williams has been confirmed to crank the camera.

Currently busy shooting for Pandiraj’s rural comedy, Sivakarthikeyan has a busy lineup this year with two more projects in his kitty. He has a yet-untitled project with Vignesh Shivn and if everything goes as planned, this film will start rolling from September or October.

He also has a film with director Siva in the offing. Last seen in Mr Local, which went on to be a box-office dud, Sivakarthikeyan has pinned high hopes on his upcoming projects.

