Hope to act in a Marathi film: Juhi Chawla

It has been four years since Gulaab Gang (2014) hit the theatres. Juhi Chawla recalls how she was sceptical and completely unsure of playing Sumitra Bagrecha, a villain. In fact, when was approached with the script she asked family friend and screenplay writer Mushtaq Sheikh and director Soumik Sen if they had “lost it”. “To think of it, who would want to be cast opposite ‘the’ Madhuri Dixit in a negative role and get beaten up by her?” laughs Juhi, who played her first negative character in this film.

Her co-star in the film Madhuri Dixit is making her Marathi film debut this year. Is Juhi keen on exploring a regional film too? “I hope so. I have watched many Marathi films, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali (2015), Shikshanacha Aaicha Gho (2010) and Deool (2011) to name a few. These have been such well-made films with thought-out content.”

This year, Juhi will be seen in a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, and in prominent roles Anil Kapoor-starrer Ladki Ko Dekha Toh and Niddish Puuzhakkal’s untitled psychological thriller. She admits that she is a director’s actor and prefers to be shown what is to be done. “I like it when I am told how to take a character forward. I believe a film is a director’s vision and it is best to follow his or her instructions. If you leave me free, then I continue doing my same routine stuff,” says Juhi.

‘Sridevi set the trends, we followed’

I am even sorry to say she ‘was’ while addressing her. In 100 years, we get actor who creates magic on screen and Sridevi was that actor. She was legendary and my idol. I would watch her films and get inspired. Be it a ghagra choli or the hideous costume in the song ‘Hawa hawai’ (Mr. India; 1987), she carried off everything so well. She was the one to set trends in the ’90s, from her curly hair to hazel contacts, we just followed it.