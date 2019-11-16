I have always wanted to play feisty characters: Mrinal

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:37 IST

Mrinal Kulkarni’s fascination and inkling towards history is a known fact. Having grown up in a family of historians, the actor-director is always enthusiastic about the topic. And, when it comes to playing Jijabai, she enjoys it all the more as it give her the chance to portray a feisty and fearless woman.

Mrinal says, “In Farzand (2018), Jijabai’s time frame is from when she is older, content and doesn’t want to lose any more of her people and children. Also Rajyaabhishek (crowning ceremony) is approaching so she just wants things to be subtle and slow. But in Fatteshikast, it is when she is younger and full of fire. Her whole aim is to ensure Swarajya is intact and her people are safe, and she is ready to do anything for it.”

Having featured in historical projects before, Mrinal admits that this one gave her a chance to fulfil one of her dreams. “I have played strong characters before, but Jijamata is the epitome of feistiness. I have always wanted to play this character and I am glad I got a chance.”

On director Digpal Lanjekar, she shares that she has known him since he was a college student and considers him a younger brother. “He assisted me during Rama Madhav (2014) and also taught Virajas (Kulkarni, son) dramatics in school. So, he is family. We are very honest and blunt with each other. We both share a common love for history and especially about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

The actor shares that it is up to us to ensure that the stories of legends and historical figures get documented and retold. “This way, we’ll ensure our future generations are aware of the sacrifices made by our ancestors and heroes.”