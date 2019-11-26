I have been looking forward to this success: Sonalee

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:03 IST

Sonalee Kulkarni is overwhelmed and deeply touched with audience’s reaction and love for her film Hirkani. In its fifth week now, the film has gained critical and commercial success and still going strong. A film extremely close to her heart, Sonalee spent close to three years on it. So, it has been a relief and huge push that it turned out a winner. “This has happened for the first time, where a solo film of mine has made it to such numbers and success. I have been really looking forward to this for a very long time. It is hugely different from the success of my other films, as Hirkani was my baby,” she says.

It’s only been a month, and the actor is back in work mode as she gears up to promote her mystery-thriller-drama Vicky Velingkar. “I would have loved to sit back and enjoy the success. But it is important not to cling on. It does get intoxicating for yourself. So, it’s not a bad thing that I am back for a new film, ready to struggle it out again and work hard,” she adds.

Directed by Saurabh Verma, the film was written and designed for Sonalee and that was one of the prime reasons for her to take it up. She says, “Saurabh met me at the premiere of Hampi (2017). What he said about designing the film for me, and not doing the film at all, if I said no, really touched me. As an actor, it doesn’t get better than the fact that roles are being written keeping you in mind.”

While Hirkani, had her work really hard to get the physicalities and mental space right, the character of Vicky was not tedious look wise. “Saurabh’s vision was clear and precise. He knew exactly what he wanted from the character. The film covers her journey, her struggle and most importantly how she reacts to situations to eventually be the underdog,” she signs off.