I would like to make films on our Marathi literature: Rahi Anil Barve

When Rahi Anil Barve decided to make his directorial debut in 2008, he was very clear with his vision of the film, Tumbbad. He wanted to tell a story that was original, unusual, and unheard of. Little did he know that it would take over a decade for him to see his dream turn into reality.

“These have been the toughest 10 years of my life. I became an alcoholic, and also went bankrupt twice in the process. But I wanted to make Tumbbad. I wanted to put our rich Marathi history and literature in the limelight. The first 30 minutes of the film is inspired from horror stories of writer Narayan Dharap, but the rest is my originality,” says Rahi, who was in Pune to promote his film.

The director shot the film over six years because he wanted to show real monsoon and not rely on artificial equipments. “In one way, I am glad it took a while because what we have managed today, would not have been possible earlier. Right from the locations to equipments to technology, we got the best with time,” adds Rahi, who made his first short film Manjha (2007) that spoke about a paedophile.

He adds that it was his next two subjects that gave him the strength and patience to move ahead. “My next two features, Rakht Brahmand and Maisaba, are more difficult subjects. According to me, Tumbbad has been the easier one. I would tell myself, ‘if you give up now, you won’t be able to make the next’.”

Rahi Anil Barve admits that he is nervous and anxious about people's reaction to his film, Tumbbad

Rahi reveals that Rakht Brahmand is based on GA Kulkarni’s Vidhushak and is a suspense-thriller. “I will start shooting for it in 2019. It is a 80-90 crore budget film.”

With a strong Marathi background and a Pune connect, why hasn’t he made a Marathi film yet? “Honestly, Marathi films have begun to breathe now. Directors such as Nagraj Manjule, Umesh Kulkarni, Avinash Arun and Chaitanya Tamhane have brought about the much-needed change in the industry. Having said that, my subjects require mega-budgets and somewhere regional cinema doesn’t permit that. This change could take a while. I may produce a Marathi film soon. But direction will have to wait,” he says. He adds, “I would like to make films on our rich Marathi literature and history inspired by the likes of GA Kulkarni and Vyankatesh Digambar Madgulkar.”

