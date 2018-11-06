It’s family time on Diwali for these celebs

Spending time with family is on priority for most of the celebrities this year. On Laxmi Puja, this year, these celebrities are ensuring some quiet time with their loved ones, as they ring in the festival of lights.

Amey Wagh

This Diwali, I have taken a holiday for four days to spend time with my family. I don’t really like to celebrate Diwali, but last year I was working and I really felt I am missing out on the family celebration. So, I have taken an off from shooting. My most memorable Diwali was also last year, as it was my first Diwali after getting married, and my film, Faster Fene (2017) released around the same time, and was a box office hit. So, both on a professional and personal front, I think it’s a very memorable Diwali.

Amruta Khanvilkar

The plans are very traditional and frankly, we have been doing this for years, which includes cleaning the house, putting up the lights, preparing authentic Maharashtrian Faral. I love staying at home and doing everything by myself. My most memorable Diwali has to be the ones where we celebrated in Pune. Four of us mom, dad and my sister, would go on my dad’s old scooter to visit our friends and relatives. His friends used to tease him to buy a new car, but I think the festivals spent on that scooter were the best.

Shriya Pilgaonkar

I will be celebrating Diwali in Jaipur, where I am shooting for a British Series Beecham House by Gurinder Chaddha. I’m looking forward to celebrate this Diwali with the British and Indian cast and crew. I will be flying back for Diwali the next day to spend time with my family .Every Diwali is special for different reasons, but this is one of the rare times when I am not in Mumbai to celebrate. I’m excited to experience Diwali in Jaipur.

Bhagyashree Mote

Bhagyashree Mote

This Diwali is very special for me, as I have some exciting projects lined up for release. It is a working Diwali for me, as three of my films are releasing this time. My most memorable Diwali has to be this one, as it is everything that I have wished for as an actor. On the professional front, everything is falling in place this year.

Isha Keskar

Isha Keskar

This Diwali, I am going home for three days. We have a big BhauBij celebration everyyear, all my maternal uncles and cousins are going to be there, we all gonna chill together and meet. My most memorable Diwali was when I wore a saree for the first time and my dad said “Aata mothi zhali Mulgi goad disteye”, yes that was my most memorable Diwali.

