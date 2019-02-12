Jagapathi Babu’s look from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy revealed. See pic

Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a film which will be a retelling of the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, went on the floors towards the end of 2018.

On Tuesday, on the occasion of actor Jagapathi Babu’s birthday, the makers revealed his look from the film. Sporting thick beard and long locks, he plays a character called Veera Reddy and going by the first look poster, it appears to be a dynamic role.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was recently signed for a crucial role. Last seen in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, this will Tamannaah’s next big Telugu outing. Contrary to some reports, she’s not playing a cameo. Her character requires a lot of research and she’s taking the required help from experts to understand it better.

Nayanthara, who was not part of the film’s first schedule, recently commenced shooting for it. She has been paired with Chiranjeevi in the film, being produced by Ram Charan on a lavish budget of Rs 150 crore. AR Rahman was originally signed to compose music, but he opted out of the project earlier this year due to his other commitments. The makers recently roped in Amit Trivedi to compose music.

Being directed by Surender Reddy, the film features ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Jagapathi Babu among others. The team has so far shot nearly 50% of the project.

