Kaala: Dhanush announces when the Rajinikanth teaser will be unveiled

Dhanush, who is bankrolling Rajinikanth’s upcoming gangster drama Kaala, took to Twitter to announce the release date of Kaala’s teaser. He wrote, “The news you have all been waiting for. #kaala TEASER FROM MARCH 1ST. Get ready to be in awe of our one and only Superstar’s charisma and style.” He added, “You haven’t seen the arrogance of Kaala Karikaalan in its entirety. You will.”

The film directed by Pa Ranjith is the director’s second collaboration with Rajinikanth after Kabali. The film is about the life of a underworld slumlord hailing from Tamil Nadu and settled in Dharavi. Rajinikanth’s black outfit choices in the posters hints at the kind of commentary we would be seeing in this film. Pa Ranjith, who is known to add political observations and/or commentary buried in layers, is one of the reasons why this film has a good buzz going for it.

The news you have all been waiting for. #kaala TEASER FROM MARCH 1ST. Get ready to be in awe of our one and only Superstar’s charisma and style. " இந்த கரிகாலனோட முழு ரவுடித்தனத்த பாத்தது இல்ல..ல ..? பாப்பீங்க!!! " pic.twitter.com/3gcKmhWXEQ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 24, 2018

The movie also stars Eashwari, Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Samuthirakani and others in pivotal role. The movie was predominantly shot in Mumbai and a set was also raised in Chennai to shoot a portion of the film.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is entering the political domain, doesn’t seem to be worried about balancing cinema and politics as the actor-politician has signed yet another film. He will star in a Karthik Subbaraj directorial and the news was revealed on Friday by Sun Pictures, the banner that would be bankrolling this project.

