Kannada actor-producer Rockline Venkatesh hospitalized

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 15:50 IST

Well-known Kannada actor-producer Rockline Venkatesh, who had co-produced Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has been hospitalized in Bengaluru after he complained of breathlessness. As per Times of India report, Venkatesh is being treated by his son Abhilash, who is a doctor.

It is yet unknown if Venkatesh has tested positive for Covid-19; however, reports indicate that he might have contracted it from actor Sumalatha Ambareesh, who has tested positive. In last week of June, Venkatesh and Sumalatha had met Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa for the purpose of construction of the Ambareesh memorial. Venkatesh is a close friend of the Ambareesh family.

Rockline Venkatesh made his debut as a producer with a film tistled Belli Modagalu, starring Ramesh Aravind in the lead. He has also proved his mettle as an actor in films like Police Story, Killing Veerappan and Naachiyaar.

Venkatesh is currently working on a period drama titled Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka, starring Darshan. The film, which was supposed to go on floors in April, has been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The makers are currently working on its pre-production.

Venkatesh is also known for bankrolling Rajinikanth starrer Tamil film Lingaa, which ended up as a colossal flop. The film’s failure at the box-office made its distributors literally beg for a refund to compensate for the losses. In 2015, the distributors of Lingaa protested in front of Rajinikanth’s house, demanding a refund from the star for their heavy losses.

