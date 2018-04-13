Krishnarjuna Yuddham actor Rukshar Dhillon feels confident about Telugu films

Rukshar Dhillon, one of the female leads in Nani’s Krishnarjuna Yuddham is only two-films’ old, yet the actor is confident being a part of the Telugu film industry despite not being a native Telugu speaker. Born in London, she came to India to for her high school and settled in Bengaluru.

In a free-wheeling chat with the Hindustan Times, she spoke about her role, being an outsider in the industry and more.

Nani plays double role in Krishanrjuna Yuddham and Rukshar plays the lead opposite Krishna. After the script for the film was completed, the filmmakers were on the lookout for a female lead and finalised on Rukshar after an informal meeting and a look test. “They had me do a scene to check that I fit the role and if I could express it for them and that was how I signed the film,” said Rukshar.

Having settled in Bengaluru and worked in a Kannada film, Run Antony, Rukshar received positive response for her performance.

So was she nervous about this film, especially since she was not familiar with the language? “I was confident about playing the role and the language was not a problem for me. I had the dialogues with me a week before and I was well-versed with them. My complete dedication and hard work made me comfortable on the sets to perform. In fact, the team was impressed, especially with the scene where I speak to Krishna in the Chittoor dialect,” she recalled with a smile.

So did she not feel the nerves before the film released on April 12? “Pre-release nerves are, I feel, a worry of the good kind. You wonder if the film will be accepted or not, and that is always present. In fact, I had even asked Nani about how he felt before the release, since he has seen more than me and he agreed,” she opined and added, “Now, my focus is all about working on roles that would connect with the audience.”

Rukshar said she is looking forward to characters that create an impact. “I would do a film even if it has only 10 minutes screen time if there is potential and it creates an impact,” she said.

On Sri Reddy’s protest against filmmakers giving opportunities to non-native female actors, Rukshar, who has just entered the industry, said she was never asked where she was from when offered roles.

“Also, I believe that the industry is too loving to not give opportunities from local talent. In the end, it is talent that they choose,” she said.

On whether she ever had a brush with casting couch, the actor said, “No.” When asked if she had heard about such incidents, Rukshar said it was more of rumours that people hear these days than first-person experience.

Rukshar also confirmed that she has signed another Telugu project, whose official announcement will be made soon.

