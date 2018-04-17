Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu gets U/A certificate, to release on April 20

Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming political drama Bharat Ane Nenu, which features him in the role of a chief minister of a state, has been cleared by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with U/A Certificate and without a single cut. The Siva Koratala-directed film is gearing up for release worldwide this Friday (April 20).

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, a whopping Rs 3 crore is being spent only on the promotions of the film. After a grand pre-release event which took place recently, the buzz intensified and as many as 300 hoardings have been put up in Hyderabad alone to promote Bharat Ane Nenu. This is unprecedented for the Telugu film industry.

At the pre-release event last week, Mahesh said he had qualms about playing a chief minister. “I was initially scared, but Siva’s story was so inspiring that I didn’t want to miss this opportunity. I believe this is my finest performance ever. Srimanthudu was a turning point in my career and I see Bharat Ane Nenu as another major turning point.”

Bharat Ane Nenu marks the Telugu debut of Kiara Advani and it also stars Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who will be seen as Mahesh’s father in the film. Originally slated to release on April 27, the makers recently advanced the release to April 20 to avoid clash with superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which is slated to hit the screens on April 27.

