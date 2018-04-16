Makers of Bharat Ane Nenu to spend Rs 3 crore on promotions

There is a lot of anticipation around superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming political outing Bharat Ane Nenu. This Koratala Siva directorial is among the most-awaited films and is gearing up for release this Friday. With enough buzz around it, producer DVV Danayya has been spending lavishly on the film’s promotions on all platforms.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, a whopping Rs 3 crore has been spent only on its promotions. After a grand pre-release event which took place recently, the buzz intensified with as many as 300 hoardings coming up in Hyderabad alone to promote Bharat Ane Nenu. This has never happened for any Telugu film earlier.

Excited to bring this to you. In cinemas from April 20th :)#BharatAneNenu pic.twitter.com/pONkBn47Pj — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 13, 2018

The film features Mahesh in the role of chief minister. At the pre-release event last week, Mahesh said he had qualms about playing a CM. “I was initially scared, but Siva’s story was so inspiring that I didn’t want to miss this opportunity. I believe this is my finest performance ever. Srimanthudu was a turning point in my career and I see Bharat Ane Nenu as another major turning point.”

Bharat Ane Nenu marks the Telugu debut of Kiara Advani and it also stars Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who will be seen as Mahesh’s father in the film. Originally slated to release on April 27, the makers recently advanced the release to April 20 to avoid clash with superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which is slated to hit the screens on April 27.

