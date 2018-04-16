Mahesh Babu sees films as a medium to promote social responsibility

Superstar Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of Bharat Ane Nenu, in which he will be seen playing the role of a chief minister. Going by the promos of the Siva Koratala directed action-drama, Mahesh will be seen as an individual with social responsibility.

It’s worth mentioning that in his previous outing with Siva in Srimanthudu, Mahesh essayed a character with tremendous respect for society. In his latest interview to Deccan Chronicle, Mahesh said he sees cinema as a medium to promote social responsibility.

Talking about what promoted him to play a social crusader in Bharat Ane Nenu, he said: “It has become very important for each one of us to have a national conscience, social sensitivity and a certain amount of strength to speak. And cinema is a great medium to do that. I am not trying to force social responsibility on the audience but definitely trying to give a perspective. Bharat Ane Nenu is a film that will make you think in a certain way, a good way.”

Even though he plays a chief minister in the film, Mahesh clarified he has no interest in politics. “Politics is not an option for me. I just want to tell good stories. Entertain the audience as well as give a social message as and when I can.”

Gearing up for grand release on April 20, Bharat Ane Nenu marks the Telugu debut of Kiara Advani and it also stars Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who will be seen as Mahesh’s father in the film.

Originally slated to release on April 27, the makers recently advanced the release to April 20 to avoid clash with superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which is slated to hit the screens on April 27.

