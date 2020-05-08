Makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to spend Rs 6 crore on a chase sequence

regional-movies

The makers of actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu actioner Pushpa are all set to spend whopping Rs 6 crore on a six-minute chase sequence.

Pushpa marks the third time union of Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar.As per a report by Telugu daily Sakshi, the makers are looking forward to spend Rs 6 crore on a chase-cum-action sequence which will be choreographed by National-award winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein along with some international stuntmen.

The film’s first look poster was unveiled last month on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday. The poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with lot of secrets.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

Sukumar, whose last film Rangasthalam set new box-office records, is currently busy with the pre-production work on the project. This project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

Last seen on screen in Trivikram’s Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, which emerged as one of the biggest hits in his career; Arjun will commence shooting for Pushpa once the lockdown ends.

In a recent media interaction, he revealed that his next project with Sukumar will be one of the toughest projects of his career. Having previously worked together in Arya and Arya 2, both Sukumar and Arjun will be hoping to score a hat trick with Pushpa.

Post the debacle of his film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, in which he played a military man, Arjun took a break to analyze what went wrong with the movie. For close to two years, he didn’t sign any film. He made a strong comeback with Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box-office.

