Home / Regional Movies / Mammootty shares workout selfies on Instagram, pictures go viral

Mammootty shares workout selfies on Instagram, pictures go viral

Actor Mammootty, who has been at home for the last 150 days, on Monday shared pictures from workout which went viral in no time.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:35 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Mammootty has been at home for the last 150 days, his son Dulquer Salmaan had said.
Mammootty has been at home for the last 150 days, his son Dulquer Salmaan had said.
         

Actor Mammootty’s latest post workout selfie which he shared on his Instagram page has gone viral, with fans concluding that the star hasn’t aged in years.

Sharing a couple of pictures on his Instagram page, Mammootty wrote: “Work at Home! Work from Home! Home Work ! No other Work So Workout (sic).” The picture has gone viral with over 98 thousand comments. On Twitter, the actor’s fans circulated the pictures on Sunday.

 

It’s worth mentioning that actor Dulquer Salmaan recently revealed that his father Mammootty hasn’t stepped out of the house in 150 days. In June, the star gave fans a taste of his photography skills. In his Instagram post, Mammootty shared his latest clicks. He wrote: “Morning guests! #myphotography #oldhobbies #stayinghome #stayingsafe (sic).” Using a tripod and a telephoto lens, Mammootty clicked pictures of birds which came out extremely well.

On the career front, Mammootty awaits the release of upcoming Malayalam political thriller, One. Directed by Santosh Vishwanath, One star Mammootty in the role of Kerala’s chief minister. It’s worth mentioning that he was recently seen playing the role of a CM, after featuring as late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, in Telugu film Yatra. Mammootty had also played the role of chief minister in the Tamil film Makkal Aatchi which released in 1997.

The film also stars Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy in important roles while Ishaani Krishna makes her acting debut.

Recently, rumours emerged that One will be heading for direct OTT release. However, the makers quickly rubbished these reports. The makers confirmed their stand to go for theatrical release via a statement. “We would like to bring it to your kind attention that we are not planning to release our movie One through OTT platforms. We are looking at a theatrical release of One once the pandemic situation settles down and we get back to normalcy. Taking a moment to express our gratitude and respect to everyone in the front line relentlessly working to tackle the existing challenges. Until then, let’s stay united in our distances,” read the statement.

