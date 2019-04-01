Mohanlal’s Lucifer collects over Rs 25 crore in opening weekend

Actor Mohanlal starrer Malayalam political drama Lucifer, which released last week, is off to a flying start at the box-office. According to reliable trade experts, the film has minted over Rs 25 crore in its opening weekend worldwide.

According to trusted sources, the film collected Rs 6.7 crores on its opening day in Kerala. Lucifer, despite mixed reviews from critics, managed to witness good growth on the second and third day as well. It collected around Rs 7 crore on the second day and Rs 6.9 crores on the third day at the ticket windows.

On directing Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran had said in a tweet: “From growing up watching his films to supervising his dubbing for my debut directorial! I couldn’t have asked for more. Thank you Lalettan Mohanlal (sic).”

From growing up watching his films..to supervising his dubbing for my debut directorial! Couldn’t have asked for more. Thank you #Laletta @Mohanlal 😊 pic.twitter.com/YbgON7hz1U — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 9, 2019

In December 2018, Prithviraj took to twitter to share a heartfelt post on the experience of directing Mohanlal, who plays a character called Stephen Nedumpally in the film.

“Today, Lalettan bids adieu to Lucifer and Stephen Nedumpally. It has been a journey like no other for me. When I took up the challenge of directing a huge film like ‘Lucifer’, most of my well wishers told me it wasn’t the wisest decision I’ve made and that as an actor, it’s a foolish investment of time,” Prithviraj wrote.

Prithviraj further wrote that he learnt more about cinema and his craft in the last six months than the 16 years preceding it. He also thanked Mohanlal for believing in him. “Directing you has been the absolute highlight of my career regardless of how many ever films I direct or even if I’ll never direct again,” he wrote.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, stars Mohanlal in a character called Stephen Nedumpally.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 16:42 IST