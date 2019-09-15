Nayanthara’s Netrikann to produced by boyfriend Vignesh Shivn, first poster out

regional-movies

Actor Nayanthara, who was last seen in home invasion thriller Kolayuthir Kaalam, has joined hands with director Milind Rau for a project tiled Netrikann, and its first look poster was unveiled on Sunday. The film marks the debut of Nayanthara’s boyfriend Vignesh Shivn as producer, who will bankroll the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures.

The poster has the title written in a font that appears to be Braille. The poster reveals the film will have music by Girish. It features a handcuff and what appears to a whip. There are speculations that Nayanthara could be playing a blind character. The film also features a Labrador dog in a pivotal role.

The official handle of producers Rowdy Pictures shared the poster and tweeted, “Happy,proud & blessed #Nayanthara ‘s 65th film #Netrikann Produced by RowdyPictures Thank you @KavithalayaaOff & #Superstar Rajni sir for the title & the blessings @Milind_Rau ‘s unique creation - a thriller shoot starts today wit all ur blessings.”

Tipped to be a thriller, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Nayanthara and Milind Rau, who rose to fame with Siddharth’s Tamil-Hindi bilingual thriller Aval. Rau also plans a sequel to Aval.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has two more projects in her kitty. She has Vijay’s Bigil and megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy gearing up for release soon. There are also reports that Nayanthara will soon sign the sequel to her political thriller, Aramm. While she played a district collector in the first part, she will be seen in an even more powerful role in the sequel. Some rumours hinted that Nayanthara will be seen playing a politician in Aramm 2. However, director Gopi Nainar refuted the rumours in his recent chat with Cinema Express. “Nayanthara won’t be playing a politician but the film will continue to address important social issues. It will be more hard-hitting than the first part.”

Aramm 2 was supposed to go on the floors from September last year. However, due to Nayanthara’s multiple assignments which include her recent releases Airaa, Viswasam and Mr. Local, the shoot had to be postponed to next year.

Last year was great for Nayanthara with two back-to-back blockbusters. With Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal, she has emerged as the only leading lady with films that have done business over Rs. 100 crore.

