Nerkonda Paarvai box office: Ajith starrer makes its way to Rs 100 crore club

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:12 IST

Actor Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil thriller Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Hindi film Pink, has breached into the coveted Rs 100 crore club worldwide, according to trade sources.

The H Vinoth directed film, which also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang, will have two more weeks of uninterrupted run till the release of Prabhas’s Saaho.

“Nerkonda Paarvai has grossed over Rs 100 crore. Nearly 70 per cent of its earnings has come from Tamil Nadu whereas overseas collection constitutes nearly 10 per cent of the overall gross earnings. The film did exceptionally well outside Tamil Nadu as well, particular in Karnataka where it has emerged as safe bet for the local distributor,” trade analyst Trinath told Hindustan Times.

Recently, Trinath said that the box-office numbers have surpassed expectations. “Given that this was the remake of Pink, nobody expected it do as well as a regular Ajith film. The opening was definitely going to be big, but the trade didn’t expect the film to gross around Rs 70 crore in just four days. These numbers are phenomenal and the overall response is highly positive,” Trinath had said.

On August 10, overwhelmed by the love being showered on the film by audience, the film’s producer Boney Kapoor had tweeted: “Overwhelmed by the love and response being showered on #NerkondaPaarvai by the audience. #NomeansNo is resonating all across. Thank you to all. #AjithKumar #HVinoth @ZeeStudiosInt @ZeeStudios_@zeemusicsouth @SureshChandraa @thisisysr @ShraddhaSrinath @RangarajPandeyR @nirav_dop.”

Nerkonda Paarvai saw Ajith don the role of a lawyer for the first time in his career. The star was lauded for his subdued performance in the film which has been produced by Boney Kapoor.

The project was materialized to honour’s Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish in a cameo.

Meanwhile, Ajith will soon commence work on his next Tamil outing with Boney Kapoor. Dubbed as Thala 60, the film will be a high-octane action-based script and will be directed by H Vinoth.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 16:11 IST