Prabhas adopts reserve forest near Hyderabad, donates Rs 2 crore for development

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 16:19 IST

Actor Prabhas has come forward to adopt 1650 acres of Khazipally reserve forest in the outskirts of Hyderabad. He has also donated a sum of Rs 2 crore to forest officials for the overall development of the forest, as per a statement.

Prabhas along with Telangana forest minister Allola Indra Karan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar laid the foundation stone for an urban forest park. They observed the reserve forest from a temporary watch tower and later planted few saplings in the reserve forest region.

“Forest department is going to convert a small portion of the forest into Urban Forest Park while the rest of the forest is going to be a conservation zone. Khazipally reserve forest is known for its medicinal plants and it’s extended in 3 compartments. The forest department is going to fence the entire 1650 acres and immediately start developing eco parks. Constructing park gate, see through wall, walking track, view point, Gazebo. Medicinal plant centre would be constructed in the first phase,” read a statement.

Prabhas said that he was inspired by his friend Santhosh Kumar to adopt Khazipally forest area and would donate more in installments, depending on the progress of the work.

He requested the forest department to develop the reserve forest so that it would create an additional lung space in HMDA limits and develop an eco park. Prabhas recently took up the ‘Green India Challenge’ promoted by Santhosh Kumar.

On the career front, Prabhas has two projects currently in his kitty. He’s currently busy with upcoming Telugu period romance Radhe Shyam. Next year, he will begin shooting for upcoming magnum opus Adipurush, which will be directed by Om Raut.

