Pre-look poster of Pawan Kalyan’s period drama with Krish released

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 13:38 IST

The pre-look poster of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming yet-untitled Telugu period drama with filmmaker Krish was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Dubbed PSPK 27, the film is tipped to be made on a lavish budget and will feature actors from pan-India.

Going by the poster, it is evident that the film will be a period drama. It’s rumoured to be the story of a popular Telugu revolutionary. The project, to be produced by AR Rathnam, will mark the maiden collaboration of Krish and Pawan Kalyan, who has returned to acting after a hiatus of two years.

Krish has completed the script work and is currently busy finalising the rest of the cast and crew. Tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India, the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood.

“The plan is to make a pan Indian project. Since Krish is popular in Bollywood, he convinced Pawan Kalyan and the producer with the idea of making the film in multiple languages including Hindi. This is one of the primary reasons why they’re on the verge of signing actors from across industries,” a source told Hindustan Times. Apparently, a leading Bollywood actor is being considered for the antagonist’s role. The film will feature two leading ladies.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan currently awaits the release of his upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab, a remake of Bollywood multiplex hit, Pink. Being jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues. Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to strike gold at the box-office with worldwide gross over Rs 150 crore.

Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds.

