Prithviraj lands in Kochi after being stranded in Jordan for over 2 months, see pics

Prithviraj lands in Kochi after being stranded in Jordan for over 2 months, see pics

Actor Prithviraj and the crew of the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham returned to Kerala on Friday. See pictures.

regional-movies Updated: May 22, 2020 13:14 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Prithviraj Sukumaran at Kochi airport on Friday.
Prithviraj Sukumaran at Kochi airport on Friday.
         

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with 58 crew members of upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, landed in Kochi on Friday morning after being stranded in Jordan for over two months. In a video released by Ernakulum district administration, Prithviraj and crew members of the film are seen coming out of Cochin International Airport.

As per a report by The News Minute, Prithviraj was seen driving off in a car that had been parked in the airport premises. The report further added that the crew members, as per government mandate, will now have to undergo the state institutional quarantine for seven days in either government facilities or paid quarantine facilities in hotels.

 

As part of the Centre’s Vande Bharat phase two mission, “A total of 187 passengers were on the flight that was heading to both Delhi and Kochi on the Special Air India Flight AI 1902,” Indian Embassy in Jordan posted on Facebook.

Prithviraj at Kochi airport on Friday.
Prithviraj at Kochi airport on Friday.
Prithviraj with others at Kochi airport on Friday.
Prithviraj with others at Kochi airport on Friday.

In March, Prithviraj shared how the team got stranded while shooting the second schedule of the film, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He said the team decided to stay back in Jordan and continue shooting by taking all precautionary measures.

“We are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing shoot. We have decided so because, given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp. After consulting with the authorities and undergoing medical check-ups for each member of the unit, we have been given a go-ahead for the shoot as the location and the process of filming Aadujeevitham is in itself very isolated,” he had posted.

Also read: Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul appeals to industry for financial help: ‘I’m struggling for medicines, basic needs’

Aadujeevitham, based on the critically-acclaimed eponymous 2008 novel about an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Having been announced with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the titular role of Najeeb Muhammad, an Indian emigrant going missing in Saudi, the film also stars Amala Paul as the leading lady. The film is being directed by Blessy.

