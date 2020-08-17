e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Rajinikanth on SP Balasubrahmanyam: ‘I pray for his speedy recovery’

Rajinikanth on SP Balasubrahmanyam: ‘I pray for his speedy recovery’

On Monday, actor Rajinikanth released a video in which he had a special note for veteran singer SP Balasubramanyam, who is in ICU in a Chennai hospital. He had tested positive to coronavirus.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:59 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
On Friday, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam had been shifted to the ICU in Chennai hospital after his health condition deteriorated.
On Friday, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam had been shifted to the ICU in Chennai hospital after his health condition deteriorated.
         

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday prayed for playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s (SPB) full and complete recovery via a video he released on his Twitter page. On Friday, SPB was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare, Chennai after his health condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wishes started pouring in for the national award-winning singer from all quarters of the country. Rajinikanth is the latest celebrity to pray for his recovery.

“For over 50 years in many languages, SP Balasubrahmanyam has mesmerized audiences with his voice. I’m glad to know he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized and becoming critical. I pray for his speedy recovery,” Rajinikanth said in the video.

 

On Sunday, updating about his dad’s health condition, his son SP Charan said in a video message on Facebook, “Dad was shifted from the 3rd floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the 6th floor. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. He is moving around a little bit and signed thumbs up to the doctors and is able to recognise them. He is still on life support, he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign that he is on a road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team and he will take a long time for recovery. But, we are all hopeful.”

“This is not going to happen in a day or two, maybe even a week. He is going to surely recover and get back to us as early as possible. We are happy and the doctors are as well. He is looking good and not fully sedated now. He is able to recognise people. He will not talk for a little while, but, surely, he will get to that level soon enough.”

Also read: IAF pilot who served with Gunjan Saxena slams film for ‘peddling lies’, gives stern advice to Janhvi Kapoor

He requested his father’s well wishers to continue praying for him. “Let’s all keep praying. My family is indebted to your love, affection and prayers,” he said. Not just SP Balasubrahmanyam and his wife had tested for the novel coronavirus. Updating about his mother’s health, SP Charan said in the video, “My mom is getting much better. She could be discharged by Tuesday or Wednesday. That is a good sign. I’m sure my father will follow her back as soon as he can. Thank you again for your affection and love.”

Despite showing signs of recovery, SPB continues to be on life support, the hospital had said in its last medical bulletin.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike
Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike
Covid-19 claimed lives of 2 people in every 3 minutes in last 24 hours in India
Covid-19 claimed lives of 2 people in every 3 minutes in last 24 hours in India
SC rejects plea seeking postponement of NEET and JEE mains exams
SC rejects plea seeking postponement of NEET and JEE mains exams
Jungle raj of caste-based violence, rape at peak in UP: Rahul Gandhi
Jungle raj of caste-based violence, rape at peak in UP: Rahul Gandhi
Kamala Harris appoints Indian-American as her press secretary
Kamala Harris appoints Indian-American as her press secretary
Leaders unhappy over leadership, have approached Sonia Gandhi: Sanjay Jha
Leaders unhappy over leadership, have approached Sonia Gandhi: Sanjay Jha
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In