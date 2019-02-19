Ram Gopal Varma explains why he didn’t direct Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NTR biopic

The second part of NT Rama Rao biopic titled Mahanayakudu is gearing up for release this week. After the dismal performance of Kathanayakudu, the first part of the film, at the box-office, the trade is betting big on this project as its success will settle the heavy losses incurred by the first part.

Incidentally, Ram Gopal Varma was the first choice to direct the film. When that deal didn’t work out, director Teja stepped in. However, he too opted out owing to creative differences and finally Krish Jagarlamudi was roped in to directed the two-part project.

Busy promoting Lakshmi’s NTR, Varma has finally opened up on why he didn’t accept the offer to direct Nandamuri Balakrishna’s biopic on his father, the veteran actor-politician NT Rama Rao.

“When we talk about Mahatma Gandhi’s life, we have to talk about his fight with the British. Making a biopic on his life without touching this aspect doesn’t make sense. Similarly, NTR’s rise to a star and his stardom is well known to the world, but the real drama started when Lakshmi Parvathi entered his life. What is the point of making biopic if you’re not showing that,” Varma asked in a recent press interaction.

After Varma decided not to direct Balakrishna’s version of NTR biopic, he went on to announce a film titled Lakshmi’s NTR - which would focus on events that happened following Lakshmi Parvathy’s entry in NTR’s life.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Lakshmi’s NTR was released recently and it was received well. Even though it has ruffled a lot of feathers, it has earned a lot of hype ahead of the release next month.

In Lakshmi’s NTR, P Vijay Kumar plays the veteran actor-politician while popular actor Yagna Shetty plays Lakshmi Parvathy.

The film has been jointly directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Agasthya Manju.

