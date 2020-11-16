Rowdy Baby video clocks 1 billion views, Dhanush thanks audience

regional-movies

Nov 16, 2020

Actor Dhanush on Monday took to Twitter to thank the audience for making the chartbuster Rowdy Baby clock over 1 billion views. He said that the song has achieved this rare feat on the ninth anniversary of his other widely popular number, Kolaveri Di.

Rowdy Baby from Maari 2, crooned by Dhanush and Dhee, features Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in the video. The song was choreographed by Prabhudeva. The film was directed by Balaji Mohan.

Dhanush tweeted: “What a sweet coincidence this is Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on the same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart.”

What a sweet coincidence this is ❤️❤️ Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart ❤️❤️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 16, 2020

Maari 2 had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The thriller composer took to Twitter and wrote: “It was a sweet surprise for me when I was notified by my fans that the Rowdy Baby has created another milestone, & has reached billion views, Alhamdulillah. Thanking everyone on this.”

It was a sweet surprise for me when I was notified by my fans, that the Rowdy Baby has created another milestone, & has reached billion views, Alhamdulillah.

Thanking everyone on this.. — Raja yuvan (@thisisysr) November 16, 2020

Sai Pallavi thanked fans for owning the song. “Thank you all for owning Rowdy baby. 1 Billion love and counting,” she wrote.

Thank you all for owning Rowdy baby ❤️ 1 Billion love and counting ❤️🙈 — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) November 16, 2020

Last year, Rowdy Baby became the most viewed video song on YouTube in India, as per YouTube Rewind. Globally, Rowdy Baby was the seventh most viewed video with over 715 million views. It was the first time a Tamil song had featured in the top ten lists of most viewed video songs.

On the career front, Dhanush has multiple projects in his kitty. Last seen on screen in Vetrimaaran’s Asuran, based on the Tamil novel Vekkai, Dhanush awaits the release of Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. He recently completed shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

