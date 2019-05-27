Saaho new poster: Prabhas is speeding away on a mean machine, see pic here

The makers of Prabhas starrer Saaho have unveiled a new, action-packed poster. Showing a close-up of Prabhas, the poster shows the actor speeding away on a bike.

Sharing the poster, UV Creations wrote on Twitter: “Keep Calm and Race ON! #Saaho in cinemas worldwide from 15th Aug, 2019.” In an earlier post in May, the makers had announced that it would be an Independence Day release. The Prabhas starrer will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House.

Saaho has been in the making since 2017. The film’s lead star cast, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Saaho. It also marks Shraddha’s debut in the South Indian film industry. The film is said to be an action thriller and has seen some top-notch action sequences canned in Abu Dhabi. The makers haven’t revealed too much from the film, apart from few posters (the first one released on Prabhas’ birthday in October 2017) and two short teasers called ‘chapters’.

On Shraddha’s birthday on March 3 this year, the makers had released Shades of Saaho Chapter 2. The video features glimpses of a power-packed action-filled world with amazing sound effects. The teaser begins with a lot of villains firing guns and a few seconds into the video, Prabhas enters and fights them without any weapons or guns. The video later introduces Shraddha, who looks fierce, intense and beautiful in a red outfit. Shraddha is shown to be reluctant on whether to shoot or not but soon lifts the gun and fires.

The makers had released the first chapter of ‘Shades of Saaho’ on Prabhas’ birthday last year, which gave a sneak peek into the maddening car chase in the film and also showed the making, footage and behind the scenes from the action film. It had also revealed Prabhas’s all new, stylish look from the film.

The film is touted as an ultra-modern action flick that will feature Shraddha performing some daredevil stunts. It has being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and outside the country.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. The film has being written and directed by Sujeeth.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: May 27, 2019 15:37 IST