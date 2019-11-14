Sridevi and Rekha to be honoured with Akkineni Nageswara Rao awards

regional-movies

Late actor Sridevi and veteran actor Rekha were announced as the recipients of the ANR National Award for the years 2018 and 2019, respectively, actor Akkineni Nagarjuna announced. The award ceremony will happen on November 17 and the event will be attended by actor Chiranjeevi. The event will coincide with the convocation of Annapurna International School of Film & Media, owned by the Akkineni family.

The ANR National Awards were instituted in the year 2005 by late actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). Earlier recipients of the award include Dev Anand (2005), Shabana Azmi (2006), Anjali Devi (2007), Vyjayanatimala Bali (2008), Lata Mangeshkar (2009), K. Balachander (2010), Hema Malini (2011) , Shyam Benegal (2012) and Amitabh Bachchan (2013) among others.

In 2017, SS Rajamouli was honoured with the award. He had said the honour will be a burden but it would be an impetus to work harder. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu had presented the award to Rajamouli for his contribution to Telugu filmdom and inspiring a new generation of filmmakers.

In his acceptance speech, Rajamouli told reporters: “I don’t think I’m worthy of this honour and I’m not saying this out of humility. Such an award should give you power and wings to fly. I feel this as a huge burden, but I know it will certainly inspire me to work harder.”

Naidu, in his speech, described Rajamouli as one of the most creative, innovative and inspiring filmmakers. “You deserved the award because you are Baahubali. Felicitation is to inspire people. It is a memorable moment for me to present the evergreen ANR award,” he said.

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Nagarjuna was recently seen hosting the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu. On the acting front, he was last seen in Telugu adult comedy Manmadhudu 2, which also starred Rakul Preet Singh.

