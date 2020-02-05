SS Rajamouli’s RRR gets new release date; Jr NTR, Ram Charan film will arrive on Jan 8

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 19:55 IST

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR will hit the screens worldwide on January 8, 2021, its makers revealed on Wednesday. The announcement was made via a special poster.

The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. It marks the maiden collaboration of both the actors. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt play crucial roles.

At a press meet last March, Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said.

Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while a foreign actress will be paired with NTR.

RRR will release in ten Indian languages. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya. The producer has already made it clear that the film will be made with high standards that will elevate the stature of Telugu cinema even further after Baahubali.

