Swwapnil Joshi trusted me and my writing: Shreyash Jadhav

Rapper Shreyash Jadhav had revealed to us a few weeks ago about his plans of directing a film. On Tuesday, he revealed a teaser poster of his debut directorial project Me Pan Sachin (MPS) and announced his collaboration with actor Swwapnil Joshi. A sports motivational movie, MPS has gone on floors and should be tentatively ready by year end. Written and directed by Shreyash, the film will feature Swwapnil as the lead character. “Sachin Tendulkar is still considered one of the best cricketers of our country. He is still revered as much and his aura remains despite having retired from the sport. My film is based on the dreams of many young men, who aspire to become like Sachin. It is a motivational story and I can assure you the grandeur of a Bollywood film,” says Shreyash.

Shreyash adds that it took him two years to work on the script, screenplay and dialogues of the film. Once he had it ready, he approached Swwapnil. “When I narrated the film to him, he came on board immediately. He trusted me and my writing. I just had one condition. I wanted him to lose 15kgs. To my surprise, he readily agreed and today he has already lost 14kgs. For a debutant director, this is a huge thing,” adds the young artist, who feels that making a sports film is a task and can be very challenging.

On why Swwapnil was his first choice, he says, “I had never met him before this and just knew for a fact that he is a huge star. I had heard about his perfection and dedication towards every film he takes on. I am also someone who believes in giving my 100 per cent, so we immediately clicked on these levels.”