 Swwapnil Joshi trusted me and my writing: Shreyash Jadhav | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 22, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Swwapnil Joshi trusted me and my writing: Shreyash Jadhav

Rapper-turned-director and writer Shreyash Jadhav is currently shooting for his debut film Me Pan Sachin with Swwapnil Joshi in the lead role

regional movies Updated: Feb 22, 2018 16:10 IST
Anjali Shetty
Rapper Shreyash Jadhav’s debut directorial film starring Swwapnil Joshi is titled Me Pan Sachin
Rapper Shreyash Jadhav’s debut directorial film starring Swwapnil Joshi is titled Me Pan Sachin

Rapper Shreyash Jadhav had revealed to us a few weeks ago about his plans of directing a film. On Tuesday, he revealed a teaser poster of his debut directorial project Me Pan Sachin (MPS) and announced his collaboration with actor Swwapnil Joshi. A sports motivational movie, MPS has gone on floors and should be tentatively ready by year end. Written and directed by Shreyash, the film will feature Swwapnil as the lead character. “Sachin Tendulkar is still considered one of the best cricketers of our country. He is still revered as much and his aura remains despite having retired from the sport. My film is based on the dreams of many young men, who aspire to become like Sachin. It is a motivational story and I can assure you the grandeur of a Bollywood film,” says Shreyash.

Shreyash adds that it took him two years to work on the script, screenplay and dialogues of the film. Once he had it ready, he approached Swwapnil. “When I narrated the film to him, he came on board immediately. He trusted me and my writing. I just had one condition. I wanted him to lose 15kgs. To my surprise, he readily agreed and today he has already lost 14kgs. For a debutant director, this is a huge thing,” adds the young artist, who feels that making a sports film is a task and can be very challenging.

On why Swwapnil was his first choice, he says, “I had never met him before this and just knew for a fact that he is a huge star. I had heard about his perfection and dedication towards every film he takes on. I am also someone who believes in giving my 100 per cent, so we immediately clicked on these levels.”

more from regional movies
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you