Telugu hit thriller Evaru to soon get Kannada adaptation: report

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:27 IST

Telugu crime thriller Evaru, which was one of the critically-acclaimed films of last year, is all set to be remade in Kannada soon, as per a report by Cinema Express.

The report added that a big production house will be making its entry into Kannada cinema through this film. It is also said that the technical crew from Telugu will be retained for the Kannada version.

Apparently, the pre-production work has been going on for a while. Evaru featured Adivi Sesh in the lead role and the Kannada version is most likely to star actor Diganth. An official announcement regarding the project will be made once the lockdown is over.

Diganth currently has a few projects in his kitty, including Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2, Raghavendra M Naik’s Marigold, and a yet-to-be-titled project helmed by Vinayak Kodsara. All three films are currently under production.

Evaru, also featuring Regina Cassandra, was an adaptation of the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest. It was made in Hindi as Badla, which was directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Badla was jointly made by Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment.

The film was lauded for its taut narration and smart writing. Unlike the Hindi version, which retained the same twist of the original, the Telugu version made interesting changes to the screenplay which worked in the film’s favour.

In Evaru, Adivi Sesh seeks revenge for the murder of his father. He uses a police disguise to investigate the case and avenge his father’s death. Regina Cassandra reprised Taapsee Pannu’s role from the Hindi version.

The film, directed by Venkat Ramji, was a box-office. It grossed over Rs. 35 crore and emerged as one of the most profitable films of 2019.

