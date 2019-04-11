Telugu stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun cast their vote. See pics

Popular Telugu stars such as Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna among others cast their ballot as the polling is underway for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Nandamuri Balakrishna at the polling booth.

Allu Arjun shows his inked finger after voting.

Chiranjeevi was one among the earliest stars to cast his vote. He was accompanied by his wife, son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana. Jr NTR was joined by his mother and wife to the polling booth.

Actor and Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan cast his vote in Vijayawada. Nandamuri Balakrishna was accompanied by his wife to cast vote. Allu Arjun preferred to go alone and vote.

Half of my unit members left to their towns and villages to exercise their vote... Good... Do Vote... If you think no party/candidate makes a difference, make use of nota.. #IndiaElections2019 #LokSabhaElections2019 #VoteForIndia pic.twitter.com/M1y4egqDjn — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 11, 2019

An excited SS Rajamouli after voting took to Twitter and wrote: “Half of my unit members left to their towns and villages to exercise their vote. Good. Do vote. If you think no party/candidate makes a difference, make use of nota.”

Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.

Amala and Pawan Kalyan also voted.

Newlywed couple Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni came together to vote. Other members of Telugu film fraternity who also voted include actors Sudheer Babu, Manchu Vishnu, Amala Akkineni and composer MM Keeravani among others.

On account of elections, the Telugu film industry stopped shooting and other film-related events. Chiranjeevi, who was away on a holiday in Japan with wife, returned earlier this week to ensure he was available on the day of elections.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 13:45 IST