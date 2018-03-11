Tholi Prema director Venky Atluri may direct Akhil Akkineni’s next

Director Venky Atluri, who made a splash with his maiden film Tholi Prema earlier this year, is most likely to team up with Akhil Akkineni next. Even though it’s too premature to even discuss about the project, our reliable sources have hinted that actor Nagarjuna recently met Venky and requested him to pen a script for his son Akhil. It’s still not clear whether Venky has taken up the offer as there’s no official announcement in this regard and this process might take a while.

Despite garnering good reviews for his sophomore film Hello, which didn’t do wonders at the box-office, Akhil is yet to have a genuine hit to his credit. Recently, reports emerged that Akhil might team up with a Tamil director for his next project which will be high on animatronics and will feature a horse in a pivotal role; however, there’s still no solid information with respect to this collaboration. Venky’s project is expected to be bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, who had also produced Tholi Prema, which struck gold at the box-office.

Thaman, who had worked on Tholi Prema, is said to have already been signed as composer for this project. There were also reports recently that Ram Gopal Varma might direct Akhil next but once again these are merely rumours that are yet to be verified.

