Tiger Shroff announces Baaghi 3 with director Ahmed Khan. See photos

Actor Tiger Shroff, on Wednesday, announced the next part of Baaghi franchise on Twitter with a new poster.

Sharing the poster, Tiger wrote on Twitter, “And round 3 is on! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 will be out on 6th March 2020. This one’s for you Baaghians. @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala.”

Before sharing the news, the actor had announced, “#Baaghi is a series that’s really close to my heart. And I can’t wait to tell you more about it. Stay tuned... #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala.”

Director Ahmad Khan, who directed Baaghi 2, will direct this one as well. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Ahmad also shared the poster and tweeted, “Baaghians, your love has resulted in this - #Baaghi3 is releasing on 6th March 2020.”

Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020. It is, however, unclear if Disha Patani will play the female lead in the film as no announcement to that effect has been made yet.

Recently, reports of Sara Ali Khan coming on board the project had surfaced. However, the Kedarnath actor put rumours to rest and said, “No, these rumours are not true.”

For the uninitiated, Baaghi 2 was one of the biggest hits of 2018. Starring Disha Patani and Tiger, it was a remake of Telugu film Kshanam. Baaghi 2 worked wonders at the box office, despite being panned by critics.

Recently, Tiger spoke about his rumoured girlffriend Disha and said, “We can be friends also? There is more. We are very good friends. She is very inspiring and hardworking. She doesn’t take the good looks and talent to her head. Even after her success, she hasn’t changed.”

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 13:38 IST